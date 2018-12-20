10News Sports Anchors Ryan Bass and Justin Granit really know how to spread some Joy to the Bay.

With the help of the Tampa Bay Lightning, they recently gave a family from Tampa a night to remember.

They started by spotting the Lennon family -- Bill and Debbie and their two kids -- sitting about as high up as you can get in Amalie Arena, and they surprised them with great seats down by the rink.

“This is so much better than being all the way at the top!” said 9-year-old Bradean after getting settled in her newer, much lower-altitude seats.

But the fun didn’t stop there. There were visits by the Thunder Bug, a Fan Zam ride, and autographs from several players.

However, for Bradean’s twin James, the highlight of the night was a hat-trick by his favorite player Steven Stamkos.

He summed up the Joy to the Bay experience this way. “We get all this stuff and the Lightning win. It was cool.”

