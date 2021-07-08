'Tropical? What do you mean by tropical?!': 6-year-old shares brutally honest thoughts on Elsa

One mother captured her daughter's hilarious reaction to their Florida vacation being rained out by the tropical storm.

FORT MYERS, Fla — Tropical Storm Elsa blew through Florida without causing too much damage. But it certainly put a damper on vacation plans, hitting just after the Fourth of July holiday.

Jenn Watts brought her family from Indiana to Ft. Myers, Florida for vacation. According to Storyful, they ended up being stuck inside the Pink Shell Resort because of all the wind and rain.

Watts decided to shoot a video from her hotel balcony while she asked her young daughter, Nora, what she thought about her first tropical storm.

A six-year-old is not happy with Tropical Storm Elsa for putting a damper on her Florida vacation. pic.twitter.com/laGsXzLwDk — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 8, 2021

"Tropical? What do you mean by tropical?!" the little girl asks in disbelief. Her mom chuckles, but it doesn't take long for the truth to come out.

"I hate it! Stupid rain!" Nora quips.

In less than 12 hours, the video has already been seen more than 10,000 times. The top comment? Someone telling the little girl she'll just have to "let it go."