Accelerated Resolution Therapy: A new treatment to help people with mental health disorders

TAMPA, Fla — There’s no doubt about it: the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on the livelihoods of people across the globe.

A recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation revealed about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic.

To help people improve their mental health, licensed therapists are turning to Accelerate Resolution Therapy.

Accelerated Resolution Therapy, or ART, is an evidence-based psychotherapy that treats PTSD, trauma, anxiety, phobias, and several mental health conditions. ART also helps people who have been affected by COVID-19.

People who may have lost their job during the pandemic contracted the virus, or lost a loved one may benefit from ART.

A Tampa-based nonprofit organization called ART International provides training to counselors, therapists, and medical professionals who specialize in treating people with mental health disorders. More than 200 ART training sessions are planned for 2021.

How ART works

• ART does not require patients to rehash events that caused their trauma, which can be ideal for people who prefer not to relive their troubled past.

• The therapy helps people resolve traumatic memories through a combination of relaxation and memory visualization. Most patients report a total or near-total reduction of symptoms in four sessions.

• Provides treatment for anxiety, phobias, depression, grief, and trauma.

How to find a certified ART therapist

Art International keeps an updated database of therapists who are ART certified on its website.

People can search by name, city, or state.