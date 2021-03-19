After being separated for a year due to COVID-19, husband finally visits his wife in a nursing home

On Thursday for the first time since February of 2020, he was able to hold her hand again.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Last week FOX61 introduced 81-year-old Tony Morello.

Morello hasn't seen his wife of 53 years Lina for a year due to COVID-19 restricting visitor access at nursing homes.

As a result of this, Morello sets up in his home office each day to sing a song in his native tongue of Italian to his beloved wife Lina.

He sets up his phone to record, sits in front of his laptop, and pours his emotions into the lyrics.

On Thursday for the first time since February of 2020, he was able to hold her hand again.

Lina has dementia and many of her memories from their marriage are fading.

This moment meant the world to Tony who is trying to live in the moment with her.

Tony says he was also able to hug her. It was the first time he was physically able to touch her since the start of the pandemic.

Lina is at Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill, which is staying loosened visitor restrictions this week allowing the special moment to happen.

Tony thanked FOX61 for helping make the meeting special.

