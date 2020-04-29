During these unprecedented times, Build Tampa Bay will make a $30,000 donation to local school districts to help students secure construction-based employment in today's tough economy.

Leto High School’s Electrical Program will receive $10,000, and Middleton High’s Construction Program will receive $10,000 to purchase equipment and other tools that will aid in helping students interested in home building and related skilled professions. The funding will help to provide the education and training to support high school programs in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas County.

Middleton High's Construction Program has been up and running since 2012 to encourage high school students to explore career opportunities in construction-related fields. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, construction workers can earn an average yearly salary of $30,060, with room to quickly rise to more than $40,000.

"We've been able to expose hundreds of students to a thriving industry, filled with promise and opportunity," said Steve Cona III, the president of ABC Florida Gulf Coast Chapter and a Hillsborough County School Board member.

Amiyah Kirksey, a 2019 Middleton High school graduate, completed the program and is currently a carpenter apprentice.

"I've learned a lot. I've done demolition, and environmental control,its been great," Kirksey said.

While Amiyah works with DeLotto through their carpentry apprentice program she also secured a part time position with Lowe's that afforded her the opportunity to purchase her own car.

Experts and educators are not only seeing the demand and interest in the industry but also in the classroom, too. Kyle Thompson an educator with Middleton High School went from teaching a hundred students to now double that amount.

"The interest has grown so much that we've actually had to hire a second teacher to help with educating the more more than 200 students interested in the program," Thompson explained.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the skilled worker shortage is expected to grow to 1.6 million workers in the construction industry by 2022. With that in mind, Board Member Steve Cona, stated during a virtual press conference that he "believes it is important to provide support to our next generation of leaders in order to be prepared with a high-demand job after graduation."

