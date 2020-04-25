Disney magic is alive and well in one Florida town, after one Disney princess made a surprise visit.

Walt Disney World might be closed but that doesn't mean the Disney magic is gone.

People in Winter Garden got a dash of some pixie dust this week when they saw Cinderella riding through town in her horse-drawn carriage.

The magical moment was captured on Instagram and now has been viewed over 8,000 times.

It wasn't the Fairy Godmother who got Cinderella ready this time, it was Soul Haven Ranch. The company offers horse experiences like a carriage ride and other local tours in Central Florida.

The best part is the magic might not be over. According to Soul Haven Ranch's website they have a Princess Carriage Tour in the works.

