Walt Disney World might be closed but that doesn't mean the Disney magic is gone.
People in Winter Garden got a dash of some pixie dust this week when they saw Cinderella riding through town in her horse-drawn carriage.
The magical moment was captured on Instagram and now has been viewed over 8,000 times.
It wasn't the Fairy Godmother who got Cinderella ready this time, it was Soul Haven Ranch. The company offers horse experiences like a carriage ride and other local tours in Central Florida.
RELATED: Missing Disney's fireworks? Here's how you can watch "Happily Ever After" Nighttime Spectacular
The best part is the magic might not be over. According to Soul Haven Ranch's website they have a Princess Carriage Tour in the works.
- What Florida beaches are open? A county-by-county list
- Miami went 6 weeks without a murder for the first time since 1957
- How will Florida reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Meet Antoine Winfield Jr.: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick
- Gov. DeSantis directs state surgeon general to allow pharmacists to administer COVID-19 tests
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter