CLEARWATER, Fla. — Mary Noyes had 11 children and taught music at St. Cecelia School in Clearwater for 26 years. She died suddenly from cancer in 2003.

Mary Noyes would have been 91 years old this month.

With that in mind, the Noyes children and grandchildren came together to make 91 care packages, one for each candle that would have been on Mary's birthday cake.

Courtesy of the Noyes family

"Thanksgiving was always a big deal at our house. This initiative gives other families the same opportunity to enjoy the same blessings that we got," said Matthew Noyce, one of Mary Noyes’ 11 children.

Each Thanksgiving care package from the Noyes family comes with all of the ingredients needed to make a family Thanksgiving dinner, including a turkey.

“Mom believed in the old adage that ‘One person cannot help everybody, but everybody can help one person,’" said Matthew Noyes. "Through this family effort, we’re extremely honored to carry out the values our mother, Mary Noyes, instilled in both her own family and in the thousands of students she inspired over the years to engage in true community service."

This family tradition allows Mary’s children to teach their kids the values their grandmother showcased every day that she was alive.

To find out more about the Noyes Family Foundation visit their official website.

RELATED: Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here's what to expect from coast to coast

RELATED: Don't wash your Thanksgiving turkey, food safety experts warn

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter