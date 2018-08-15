CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Clearwater police were surprised to get a visit from a tiny 'Angel' bearing gifts Monday.

While 7-year-old Angel Contreras might not have wings, he carries enough optimism and sweetness to make up for it.

While visiting from Illinois, Contreras stopped by the Clearwater Police Department with his family to personally hand out thank-you cards to police officers and staff. He has passed out nearly 1,000 cards to police officers in just a few years.

Detectives and officers happily greeted the little boy and his family during the visit, giving him a personal tour of the station and even allowing him to sit inside one of the police cruisers.

Clearwater police passed along this message to the Contreras family: "Thank you for brightening our day, Angel, and we hope you have a fabulous vacation!"

It just goes to show that not all angels have wings. Some have thank-you cards and smiles.

