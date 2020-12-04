COLUMBIANA, Ala. — Marli Odgers thought her senior prom was cancelled.

Then she saw a note from her dad on the top of the stairs sitting on her prom dress.

“Today is prom,” the note read. “One dance with dad? Will you go with me?”

A now viral video shared online shows Marli in sequined white dress dancing with her dad in their home to “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts.

“Memories we will cherish forever,” Marli’s sister, Natalie, wrote on Facebook. “Even in the middle of the chaos and craziness.

Can you say Father of the Year?

Way to go, dad!

Natalie Odgers

