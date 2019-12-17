DENVER — A UFC fighter paid off all the lunch debts for students at two schools within the Denver Public School District (DPS).

Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje wrote a check last week for $1,538 to pay off the student lunch debts accrued during the first semester at West Early College High School and Middle School.

“It was just kind of a speechless moment," said Ana Mendoza, executive principal of West Early College. "It was just very emotional for me to know that our families don’t have to worry.”

Gaethje was born in Phoenix but is now based in Colorado where he trains, according to his bio page. He's a friend of a teacher at West Early College, which was part of the reason he paid of the debt of students there.

Mendoza said Gaethje's donation helped knock out the debt for at least 25 students. He handed her the check, didn't pose for pictures or ask for any attention.

"Super humble guy," Mendoza said. "Super humble. But a big angel. A big, tough-looking angel."

The school also thanked Gaethje in a post on their Facebook page.

"West Early College families received a wonderful holiday gift today. Shout out to Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje who is a champion UFC fighter and friend to our Cowboys," the post says. "We love and appreciate your generous gift! Thank you."

