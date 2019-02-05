TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office gave back to a local family who had just lost everything in a camper fire.

The sheriff's office said Deputy David Thomas and others found out the family of three had lost their home and belongings in the fire and only had the clothes on their backs left. With his own money, Thomas went out and bought 7-year-old Chloey new clothes and shoes.

The sheriff's office said then fire rescue crews and the Florida Fire Marshal bought Chloey school supplies.

Deputies say Chloey's family received hotel and food assistance from the Red Cross, but Deputy Boyer also gave Sherry other local resources and new toys for Chloey donated by the Seffner Walmart.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office thanked fire rescue crews and deputies for "coming together to make a difference in the lives of this family."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.