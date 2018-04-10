LUTZ, Fla. -- In her three years of life, Denali has been through a lot.

In late August, the American terrier mix was rescued from a two-alarm house fire along with seven other dogs in Lutz.

Even more disheartening, it was discovered that the fire had been intentionally set, according to police, and the dogs had been doused with gasoline.

Brandi Corrigan, 40, was arrested in August for drug possession and arson after Pasco County deputies say she set her home on fire while removing items during a separation from her husband who was doing private security in Iraq.

Denali was rescued by the Suncoast Animal League, which transported her to Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners in Tampa for further treatment for her chemical burns and was given a solemn prognosis.

She had a 50/50 shot of surviving.

"It was a 35-minute ride and it was probably one of the longest transports I've ever done," said Karey Burek, Denali's foster mom. "Because she cried and screamed the whole ride. Because she was in such pain that even the vibration of the vehicle was excruciating for her."

Thankfully, this story seems to have a happy ending.

In just around 16 days, Denali started to show signs of recovery at Blue Pearl and was released to Burek to be fostered.

She would even get a surprise of her own.

She got to meet the very heroes who rescued her at Pasco County Fire Rescue on Wednesday afternoon, getting scratches and giving kisses left and right.

It's unclear if Denali or the first responders were more happy and excited.

"We knew she was a fighter," Burek added. "We saw it in her eyes."

While it remains uncertain what happens next for Denali, she certainly seems to take everything in stride.

Also, there seems to be more light at the end of the tunnel. A new law designed to give judges more latitude in punishing people convicted of animal cruelty took effect Monday.

For now, keep on inspiring, Denali!

