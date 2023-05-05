Time to drop off your Cereal for Summer

People and groups that have been collecting Cereal for Summer are urged to turn in their donations on Friday, May 5.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For weeks now, 10 Tampa Bay has been asking groups, businesses, public agencies, and individuals to collect for Cereal for Summer.

Now is the time to show off your efforts!

This Friday, 10 Tampa Bay will be broadcasting live from Publix stores on both sides of the Bay and collecting Cereal for Summer donations.

Drop off your cereal collection from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at either of these locations: Britton Plaza Publix — 3838 Britton Plaza in Tampa or the 4th St. Station Publix — 3700 4th St. N. in St. Petersburg.

10 Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay staff will be on hand to help you unload. You might even make it in a 10 Tampa Bay newscast!

And if you haven’t collected cereal yet, no worries! Just stop by, purchase some boxes at Publix and donate on the spot. You’ll get a free gift from 10 Tampa Bay too!

You can also donate online at CerealForSummer.org