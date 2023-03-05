Tasting Tampa Bay: The Drunken Clam

This dive bar in St. Pete Beach is known for its wings and friendly staff.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — We are "Tasting Tampa Bay" all week long on Brightside, featuring some of the best and most unique places to eat. It's a long-time, favorite dive bar in St. Pete Beach.

The Drunken Clam is known for its wings and its friendly faces. Jim Kaiser is the owner.

"We're a dive bar. There's no doubt about that. There's nothing fancy. My staff is extraordinary. Can't say enough about them. They're awesome. We do good simple food, simple drinks. Wings, we've always been known for our wings," Kaiser said.

He says the cheese curds are also a favorite. They are part of another favorite menu item — poutine. A mound of french fries, covered in Guinness gravy and topped with cheese curds.

The desserts are also delicious. We tried the fried carrot cake with caramel sauce and a side of vanilla ice cream.

Jim says once people come to the Drunken Clam, they always come back.