A husband, wife and son attended a rave. They left with an experience they'll never forget

What then for EDC, in which tens of thousands of people gather in an open field in front of massive stages to dance in celebration as one? Look no further than the EDC mantra, which is P.L.U.R.

This year’s event also came just one week after another large music festival in Houston, Texas called Astroworld made global headlines. The event ended in tragedy when 10 fans were killed and scores more were injured during a crowd surge.

EDC is the brainchild of Pasquale Rotella, who founded a company in California in 1993 that he dubbed Insomniac. It’s grown into a worldwide music festival phenomenon and its next stop after Orlando is Mexico City in February 2022.

The Orlando area was hard-hit by the pandemic and the resulting halt of travel to the place that’s home to some of the world’s most popular tourist attractions. The theme parks have already re-opened, and EDC was the exclamation point that shouted, “we are open for business!”

The last EDC, in 2019, brought in about $51 million dollars to the local economy, according to the Orlando mayor’s office. Figures for this year have not yet been released, but crowds were noted to be larger than ever.

Organizers say the event was a complete sellout, drawing 300,000 people between Friday and Sunday. The economic boost is as enormous as the music is loud.

EDC, which originated in Las Vegas 25 years ago, was in Orlando for the 10th time and it’s become an economic behemoth for Central Florida's economy.

If there is a COVID-19 hangover, EDC was the cure for many people who were looking to get back to normal.

Especially one featuring a crowd of tens of thousands of free-spirited, living-in-the-moment festival-goers who flocked to Central Florida to celebrate music, love, and life itself.

Well, if Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mission has seemingly become to put COVID in the state's rear-view mirror, he need look no further than the most unlikely of places — a rave.

After all, social distancing at EDC is improbable, if not impossible. And what of the post-pandemic economy, which seems to be impacting everyone and everything nowadays? EDC isn’t cheap, a three-day pass costing hundreds of dollars, not to mention potential travel costs, lodging, food and drink.

The big question: Would huge crowds return to the three-day music festival featuring some of the biggest stars in electronic dance music (EDM)? Or would lingering fears about coronavirus keep people away?

The Electric Daisey Carnival, or EDC for short, returned to Orlando’s Tinker Field after a one-year hiatus last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students returning to the classroom. Fans returning to their favorite sporting events. But now, there’s little doubt that things are roaring back to normal.

If 2020 was the year that the Earth stood still, 2021 is the year that it began to spin again. It started slowly at first, barely noticeable.

This is a judgment-free zone if there ever was one. The positivity is contagious and palpable.

At EDC, nobody under the age of 18 is permitted, but other than that, there is no differentiation between age, race, or gender identity, let alone the shape of one’s body or the clothes that one chooses, or in some cases, chooses not to wear.

There are signs everywhere that declare “All Are Welcome Here."

This is more than just a bunch of concerts jammed together in one venue over three days, it is a cultural phenomenon where people are encouraged to express their individuality. And do they ever, but everyone is reminded that we are all one human family and that there is no greater responsibility than watching out for one another — even complete strangers.

Those events are always followed by a polite apology, a nod of the head, a smile, or a lending hand.

As people move about the festival grounds from stage to stage, of which there are several, or dance in unison at one of the two huge main stages, there are constant, countless collisions between humans.

Despite there being many people in close quarters, there is no stage rush here.

P.L.U.R is the acronym for Peace, Love, Unity, Respect, and is everything EDC stands for. It is an unwritten contract between the promoters, the artists, and the festival-goers.

The music, spectacular visuals, and people-watching alone are enough to entertain anybody with a pulse. To claim that most people at EDC are on drugs is a disingenuous assumption based on ignorance and not experience.

Do people at raves use drugs? Most certainly. Is it a prerequisite? Absolutely not. The use of drugs is discouraged and prohibited, and the promoters strongly encourage responsible behavior.

That said, EDC sees the term not as derogatory, but as a term of endearment.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines “rave” as a noun describing “an event where people dance to modern electronic music." If you do an internet search, you’re likely to find references to drinking and illegal drugs.

Like most things, that depends on who you ask.

The headliners embrace the role, and random acts of kindness can be seen everywhere, as people who are packed together in tight places have empathy and compassion for one another.

Simple on the surface, it reflects the organizers and the artists’ desire to create a culture of kindness and understanding that they hope people take with them into their respective lives long after the festival ends.

Headliners are challenged to take care of themselves by making good decisions, caring for those around them, respecting everyone that they meet, embracing individualism and spreading positivity.

There is even a headliner’s handbook that encourages everyone to follow some very basic principles while they are at the show and then encourages them to follow those same principles in life each day thereafter.

EDC doesn’t refer to the show-closing artists as headliners, as entertainment tradition dictates. Instead, they refer to everyone in paid attendance as a headliner.

Mom's First Rave! :

Among the headliners this year was this journalist, his 21-year-old son and my wife who was celebrating a birthday with a number bigger than she wishes to be published.

It was a return trip for my son and I, having documented EDC Orlando 2019.

It was mom’s first rave, and although she was very tired at the end from all the walking, dancing and lack of sleep, she’s already committed to going again next year.

After all, nothing makes you feel young than acting like you are.

Mom was apprehensive about going to EDC. The long days, the large crowds of people, and of course the prospect of having to use portable potties in a festival situation.

My son and I tried to describe to her what she was about to experience. The massive crowds, the wild costumes, the scantily clad women, the carnival rides, the gigantic stages and the bass that thumps so hard that you feel it in your very being.

We’d warned her that most of the people there would be our son’s age, her shoes were bound to get dirty, she would be jostled about and trips to the bathroom would be well, adventurous.

We arrived at the site on Friday afternoon, having made as many preps as possible. The weather was pleasant, but we were worried about the possibility of rain, and cooler temperatures were forecast to set in after sunset.

As soon as we made it through security, we were immediately at the first stage, called Neon Garden, where thousands of people were jumping in unison to a heavy bass beat by an artist named Hot Since 82.

I glanced at my wife, who was grinning ear to ear, and I knew that it was going to be a positive experience for all of us.

Over the course of the next couple of days, we had many people approach us and tell us how great it was to see folks from “our generation” there. Seemingly a bit obnoxious at first, we realized that it was a 100-percent reflection of the positive, genuine affinity that they had for us.

We heard things like “goals” and “mad respect” and even had lots of people make heart signs towards us with their fingers. We also got photographed a lot.

All we’d done was to buy a festival ticket, and my wife and I were being treated like celebrities, and only because our family’s first television sets were of the black and white variety. It doesn’t happen very often, but for once, being old was not that bad.

Our son reveled in the time spent with his parents and his friends seemed a little jealous of the memories that we were making together, however non-traditional that they were.

Not once did we feel out of place, or uncomfortable in any way. Sure, it was tiring as hell. Exhausting. We arrived in the late afternoon each day, staying until the last thunderous note as the clock struck midnight and tens of thousands of people made their orderly way to the exits.

Then it was off to some raucous after-party at a local establishment before retiring to our hotel in the wee hours. We’re typically in bed before the late news begins, so this was a test of our physical strength and our will. It was by sheer determination, with the help of coffee in the morning and energy drinks by night, that we made it through two days of non-stop fun.

By Sunday, we decided that we were pushing our luck, bid adieu to our son and his friends, and headed back to the Tampa Bay area, exhausted and already talking about next year.

Communication can be difficult at EDC, to say the least. One thing they didn’t have back at Woodstock were cell phones. Now, everybody’s got one and most people were holding their phones in the air, streaming the festivities live to their friends who weren’t fortunate enough to be there.

Even typically reliable, simple text messages weren’t always a guarantee depending on your location. Nevertheless, this crowd is quite savvy at navigating the throngs of people and finding their friends. Time and time again, I would text my son a simple landmark, or cryptic description of our location, and amazingly he was able to find us.

Totems are permitted at EDC, which are handmade signs or objects that are fixed upon the top of a pole, sometimes as high as ten feet tall.

People are very creative with their totems, many of them illuminated with battery-powered lights and sporting a wide variety of objects, such as stuffed animals, or colorful flags.

They’re also used to help groups of people find one another, and to convey messages to the crowd. Those messages are typically P.L.U.R friendly, about love and music, and on occasion can get a little racy.