LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A police escort will accompany Faye Swetlik as she returns to the Midlands following an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston on Saturday.

RELATED: Faye Swetlik was 'bubbly, energetic, loved dresses'

In a post on her Facebook page, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says, "Sweet little baby girl Faye Swetlik is going to get a police escort back to Lexington County from Charleston by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office motorcade! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼👍🏻💜💕 My heart goes out to Charleston for bringing this baby girl home with dignity!!!"

Margaret Fisher, Lexington County Coroner A HUGE thank you to all of my friends who loved on myself and my sta... ff yesterday and today!!! They are feeling the love and they are over the moon with the outreach of concern and prayers!! The texts, calls, visits, and emails are overwhelming and each one has been read and appreciated!!

The motorcade will depart from MUSC in Charleston at 12 p.m. and will travel Interstate 26 Westbound to Airport Blvd. (exit 113), then along Airport Blvd., the Columbia Airport Expressway, Platt Springs Road, and North Lake Drive. Their destination will be Caughman-Harman Funeral Home at 503 North Lake Drive, Lexington.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department will travel the entire distance with Faye.

The 6-year-old girl who was missing for days, was found dead in her Cayce, South Carolina, neighborhood on Thursday. She had last been seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday at her Churchill Heights home in Cayce.

RELATED: Death of missing SC 6-year-old Faye Swetlik under investigation

RELATED: Neighbor linked to death of SC 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, police say

As the investigation continues, police continue to ask for tips and information in the case. The tip hotline is (803) 205-4444.

RELATED: Timeline: What led to Faye Swetlik's disappearance, death

RELATED: 'I can't find my daughter:' 911 call details Faye Swetlik's mom reporting her missing

RELATED: Vice-President Pence promises 'full resources' in investigation of Faye Swetlik's death