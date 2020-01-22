TAMPA, Fla. — Kaylee Goodwin, Morgan Hall and Jannavette Alecia are talented female barbers in Tampa with an impressive following online to match.

"When I moved to Tampa, I didn't know a soul out here and I walked into a barbershop that I DM'ed on Instagram," Goodwin said.

Being the only women in their shop, The Barber Lounge II, they know first hand the difficulties of working in a male-dominated industry.

"You know society has made it tough by saying, 'Oh, men should go here and do this or that,' but now it's not like that, it's about equality," Alicea said

"There's been quite a few situations where, even with young kids and their parents allowing it, come to me and say no I want to wait for a male barber," Goodwin continued.

Completing cosmetology school and working under accomplished barbers through mentorship, these ladies are working hard so more women can stand behind the chair.

"It's so much more than cutting hair, we become psychiatrists -- we hear everyone's story that comes to us," Alicea said. "Whenever we go to shows and we see a female barber, there's a good chance we will go up to you and introduce ourselves and say keep doing what you're doing."

Goodwin continued... "Because I want to give you the confidence that thankfully another barber gave me"

Through Instagram, you can keep up with Kaylee, Morgan, and Jannavette and the work they're doing.

