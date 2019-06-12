ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the course of one year, Danny Schiffer lost his parents.

"Both of my parents were in their nineties. They lived a good life," he said.

To cope with his loss, Danny turned to photography. During his free time, Danny enjoys capturing photos of skylines and Florida wildlife.

"Dad loved the pictures," Danny recalled. "My mother used to say, stay away from the alligators."

Danny's parents died nearly a year ago. His appreciation for photography started years before then.

Danny served in the United States Army from 1989 until 2003. He spent several years in Saudi Arabia.



"The memories of Saudi Arabia sunsets and sunrises are magical," he said.

"If I had stress, the sunsets would take away my stress," he explained. "It just took away everything that was bothering me."

Today's sunrises and sunsets have a little more extra meaning for Danny.

As a way to connect with his autistic 17-year-old son, Danny takes him on nature photoshoots.

"It teaches him to appreciate things. And to be out in nature," he shared.

"We tried drums, but he gave up. Then we tried nature and sunsets. He hasn’t given up," Danny said proudly. "He gets to be my legacy."

Danny shares most of his photos on social media. Within the last two years, Danny uploaded more than 27-thousand photos on his Instagram page.

And when he captures the perfect rays from the Florida sun, Danny shares them with us here at WTSP.

