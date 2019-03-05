CLEARWATER, Fla. — In the 100 years of Beanie Korosy's life, she has dedicated herself to helping those in need.

When it came time to celebrate her century of life, the community banded together to celebrate her in the best way possible: A major donor cottage party.

Korosy has proven her dedication to the service of others after becoming one of the founding members of Religious Community Services Pinellas in 1967. Various faiths joined together to create the nonprofit which is dedicated to helping the homeless and those in need.

She and her husband founded the Haven of RCS the same year, which was created to give shelter to victims of domestic violence in Clearwater.

"When I think about Beanie and her late husband Fred, I can only think of one word, legacy," Kirk Ray Smith, the President and CEO of RCS Pinellas said. "The Korosy's are truly groundbreaking pioneers when it comes to helping those in need."

RCS Pinellas has now been helping people in need for 50 years. The nonprofit said more than 130,000 Pinellas County individuals are served annually by the organization.

It only makes sense then that Korosy continues to lead and be one of the faces of RCS.

"For over 50 years, she has volunteered her time, talent and treasure to support the mission of RCS," Smith added. "If I can become half the leader she is, I'd consider my time with RCS a huge success. We love and appreciate you Beanie."

Other volunteers and supporters of the organization not only see her as a leader for the group but also as a positive influence.

"As we gather to celebrate her 100th birthday, I can only think of thanks," Drina Meyer, a long-time RCS supporter and volunteer said. "Thank you for having an influence in my life as a youngster and adult. Thank you for the impact you have made in this community by helping individuals and families along the path to self-sufficiency and wanting to build a better community, by selflessly serving others through your examples and leadership."

RCS Pinellas

Happiest of birthday wishes to Beanie, and keep on inspiring!

RCS Pinellas

