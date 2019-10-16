PLANT CITY, Fla. — Florida's weather is finally getting cooler and it’s time to get out and enjoy the season.

One of the best ways is to get lost in the five-acre Fox Squirrel Corn Maze.

“This was a ranch my grandfather started in 1920” Janet Futch said.

The ranch is now in its eighth generation, and this is the eighth year of the corn maze.

“We started thinking and went through all kinds of scenarios and came up with corn maze,” Futch said. “So, we looked at each other and said ‘Well, has anyone ever been to a corn maze? No…’or know where to begin?’ No, we didn’t. So we did a lot of research and just started and that was it. That was the beginning.”

During the summer, before the maze, Futch says the area is all grass and they're are grazing cattle.

“See, it’s all turned into our cattle operation. Cows love it,” Futch said.

Some additions to the corn maze this year are badminton, pony rides, hayrides, pumpkin patch, butterfly tent and a mechanical bull.

“The children, you can’t stop them,” Futch said. “Their parents love it because they’re out here where they can run and play.”

You can head out and experience the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze on the weekends through October 27. Visit their website for more information.

