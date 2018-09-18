IRELAND -- We all love a good robbery foiling -- especially when it involves the unexpected, such as a grandma or grandpa stepping in to save the day.

Surveillance video at the Bar One Racing shop in Ireland captured the shocking feat Saturday. Three hooded figures carrying a shotgun and hammers rushed into the sports betting shop and demanded money from the cashier.

One of the hooded figures jumps onto the counter as the other two continue to intimidate customers.

But, they didn't expect to encounter Denis O'Connor.

He brushed past the man who pointed the shotgun at him and started wrestling with another hooded person behind the bar. That suspect ran towards the door as O'Connor grabbed a barstool and ran towards the remaining suspect in the room.

Grandpa is certainly still on his game, and we would certainly like to have him on our team.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP