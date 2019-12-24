CALDWELL, Idaho — Over a dozen employees at one Caldwell factory were laid off days before Thanksgiving. Within weeks, those employees, which included some veterans, have now started their own company and experiencing a strong start right before Christmas.

At 61-years-old, after putting in 15 years for a company building utility trailers, Miguel Garcia suddenly found himself without a job.

"Without notice, they just told us that we needed to get out," Garcia said. "At my age, it is hard."

Garcia and more than a dozen others were all suddenly laid off, leaving them to scramble to find jobs before the holidays.

"Holidays are difficult on their own and then having the added stress of all of a sudden you don't have a job," AJ Kaiser said.

Others who were laid off also felt the stress of both the holiday season and finding themselves unemployed and no options.

"It was pretty rough," Matt Salisbury said.

Like Garcia, the former coworkers wanted to get back to work building trailers but they wanted to do it together and better than the last company.

"We could see, despite all of the mistakes going on around us, it's a successful business model," Kaiser said.

Kaiser and Salisbury, who are both veterans, had to band together with their former coworkers to form a new company from the ground up.

"We pulled our own funds and then we got some help from the outside as well," Salisbury added.

And just in time for Christmas, Valor Trailers was formed by all the employees who had been laid off - making for a special holiday occasion.

"When we got hired here it was like early Christmas," Keith Smittle said. "Just knowing that I'm working with people who actually care about their employees, I mean literally help you out any way they can, that put me up here."

The short time Valor Trailers has been in business, Salisbury says sales are going great.

"We got customers that believe in us, a lot of orders," Salisbury said.

Along with having a paycheck, Salisbury and the rest of the staff say what they are most grateful for this Christmas is working for a company that has their back.

"We can't do it without the folks that make it happen from maybe just the person who is driving the forklift, that person is just as important as myself, or any of the production managers," Salisbury said.

VALOR TRAILERS WEBSITE: https://www.valortrailers.com/

