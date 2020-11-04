ORLANDO, Fla. —

It’s been four weeks since Disney closed Walt Disney World and Disneyland, marking the first time in history all of the company's theme parks and resorts have been closed at the same time. That doesn’t mean that you can’t experience the Disney magic at home though.

Over the past couple of weeks people have been posting and finding all kinds of things to emulate the parks right from the comfort of their home. So to make it easy for you, we put together this complete guide of all things Homemade Disney.

Food

Looking for a Disney-themed snack? How about a churro?

Disney also shared the recipe for the parks' famous Dole Whip dessert. It's a simple one, just three ingredients and two steps.

Ingredients:

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

4 oz. of pineapple juice

2 cups of frozen pineapple

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a blender until it's a thick drink

Pipe in a swirl or scoop

Activities

Stuck at home and need something to do? There is now a whole website dedicated to giving families fun activities to do while they are at home. They have also created a free series called Imagineering In a Box for anyone to learn how to make a Disney attraction.

Parades and shows

Every week more videos of Disney's parades and shows are being released to watch online:

Disneyland's "Magic Happens Parade" featuring an original song by Todrick Hall.

Magic Kingdom's "Happily Ever After" firework show.

Magic Kingdom's "Festival of Fantasy" Parade.

The Dapper Dans sing "When You Wish Upon A Star."

Highlights from Disney Cruise Line's "Beauty and the Beast stage show.

Re-enactments

People have been posting re-enactments of some of the most iconic attractions. With more and more coming out Disney Parks joining in on the fun, encouraging people to share their videos with the hashtag #HomemadeDisney. A video was released showing cast members sharing some of their favorite viral videos.

POV Rides

Disney lovers can blastoff into Space Mountain, visit Anna and Elsa in Arendelle or take a voyage with Captain Jack and his crew all from the comfort of their home. Including: Pirates of the Caribbean, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, It’s a Small World, Frozen Ever After, Space Mountain, Expedition Everest

Disney lovers can also experience what it is like to ride, rides at Disney parks all over the world. With POV videos available from Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Hong Kong, Disneyland Paris and more:

