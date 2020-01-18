HOUSTON — 100 birthday cards.

That’s the only thing on the birthday wish list of a Houston veteran who is turning 100 years old Sunday.

Joseph Broussard resides at Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home in Houston -- a residential facility for Texas veterans, their spouses and Gold Star parents.

In a post on the nursing facility’s Facebook page, they show a smiling Joseph lying in bed with a sign that reads:

“Hello! My name is Joseph Broussard and I am a proud Army veteran that served in WWII. I turn 100 years old on January 20, 2020 and I would like to receive 100 birthday cards.”

The mailing address to send the cards is:

Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home

14041 Cottingham Street

Houston, TX 77048

Joseph will still accept cards after his birthday.

Let’s make this his best birthday ever!

