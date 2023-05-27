Huge dinosaur fossil on display in Tampa

"Big John" is at the Glazer Children's Museum

TAMPA, Fla. — There's a new exhibit at the Glazer Children's Museum in downtown Tampa that is 66 million years in the making.

"Big John is the largest triceratops that's ever been found so far," President and CEO of the museum Sarah Cole said "He is 10 feet tall and 26 feet long, so he's about the size of an RV."

It's a big exhibit attracting the littlest fans. But the exhibit is so much more than fossils, kids can get interactive by doing a magnetic puzzle or designing their own dinosaur and watching it come to life.

"We really intentionally built all these activities so that adults and children could work on them together. So making sure that that family is engaging as a group," Cole said.

Visitors even have the chance to crawl under "Big John."

"We have these amazing tunnels underneath and part of that was trying to celebrate the fact that children tend to look at things from a very different point of view," Cole said.