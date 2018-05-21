MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- Technology has certainly changed so many lives, usually for the better.

When a teen could not attend her high school graduation along with the rest of her class due to a medical issue, technology stepped in.

Or, in this case, rolled in.

With the help of the streaming service, MCPSS and USA Children's and Women's Hospital, Cynthia Pettway was able to experience graduation remotely with the use of a robot.

The robot, dawning a graduation cap and gown, rolled across the stage while more than 40 of Cynthia's family members and friends watched live from a hospital conference room, according to the Mobile County Public Schools Facebook.

The whole crowd cheered as the robot made its way across the stage.

"It was perfect," Cynthia's mom, Rachael Johnson said, "We loved it."

