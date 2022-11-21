The only thing that has been constant is her relationship with Jesus Christ. She's seen the inventions of the television, cell phones and computers.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville resident Frances Johnston celebrated a big milestone on Monday with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old.

She commemorated the special occasion at Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville. She was born on Nov. 21, 1916 on the family farm in the Concord community in northeast Cherokee Country.

Her parents were Eddie Mae (Martin) and Thad Brewer. She is one of six children. Her father died in 1942 and the children helped take care of their mother.

She attended Concord School through the ninth grade, which was the highest grade level offered She completed high school in Troy and graduated in 1936.

Frances married Sam Johnston in 1937. They enjoyed seeing shoot ‘em ups (western movies) when dating. Sam worked for Safeway as a warehouse worker and Frances worked for Cameron Cafeteria in Tyler.

The Johnstons later moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, Waco and then Jacksonville following the grocery distribution business.

In 1943, the family moved back to Concord and farmed and raised cattle. Sam helped build the first Eastman Kodak Chemical Plant in Longview and he later became a full-time employee of Kodak. He retired after 30 years.

Frances cooked her meals, cleaned house and drove herself to church when in her mid-90s.

"She always loved her church, Concord Cumberland Presbyterian, where she served as a Deacon, taught Sunday school classes and worked in the Women’s Missionary organization. She loves her church and her family," the assisted living facility said.

She is a firm believer that if women use L’Oreal they wouldn't have facial wrinkles. She's seen the inventions of the television, cell phones and computers.

The only thing that has been constant is her relationship with Jesus Christ.