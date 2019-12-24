TAMPA, Fla. — One in 13 children in the U.S. suffer from a food allergy, according to the Food Allergy Research & Education organization (FARE).

When Tampa Bay teenager Avery Carter was diagnosed with a life-threatening peanut allergy, he turned his diagnosis into a business – but his road to entrepreneurship was not an easy one.

“I thought that they were just joking. And then the next thing I know, Avery slumps over into the chair in the booth," said Zakia Carter, Avery's mom.

"...God so have it, there was a nurse behind us in the booth. And she said, ‘I think your son is having an allergic reaction, and you need to get him to the hospital as soon as possible."

Avery Carter

Avery's allergy meant he had to be incredibly careful with his food, but as a budding chef, that soon got really old. He knew he could be more adventurous if he controlled the things he cooked and ate.

“After I became more cautious of the things that I ate, I decided to experiment with a lot of new foods. So the kettle corn came up," said Avery.

The experiment turned into a business for this bright and serious young man.

“I’ve liked cooking for a while, and so when I started to make kettle corn I knew it was going to be something I was good at," said Avery.

And he wasn't wrong. Avery currently sells his 'Kettle Kid' creations at three farmers markets, and he will be expanding to a fourth in the new year.

Avery Carter

When the young entrepreneur got started, mom didn't know what to think.

“First I was like what is my kitchen going to look like," joked Zakia. But as the business grew and changed, so did her mind. “We’ve all had to get on board and support him. However we can, whenever we can, wherever we can.”

Avery also sells his products online, offering specials during certain times of the year.

Right now, 'The Grinch's Goodness' is available. It's ironically sweet considering its namesake character, but it's delicious none the less.

Avery's favorite variation remains the original kettle corn -- the popcorn that started it all.

He's been running his business for just around six months and moved into a commercial kitchen three months ago.

RELATED: Military Veterans pitch their small business

RELATED: Designer with special needs gets her hair accessories on store shelves

RELATED: Nonprofit uplifts seniors who would go without gifts at Christmas

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter