WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland's first pirate-themed hotel is coming soon, and the Winter Haven theme park just revealed a new look inside.

The Legoland Pirate Island Hotel will open April 17, 2020, with 150 rooms, a heated pool, hundreds of pirate-themed Lego models, in-room treasure hunts and character experiences.

Similar to the Legoland Hotel at the theme park, Pirate Island Hotel rooms will have a kids sleeping area and an adult area. The adults also get pirate decor along with a king bed and a television. The kids area has a bunk bed, Lego play areas and a TV to play Lego movies.

The five-story hotel will also have the Shipwreck Restaurant, the Smuggler's Bar for adults, nightly programming for kids and plenty of Lego play areas.

Families staying at the hotel will also get free breakfast with each overnight stay.

The Legoland Pirate Island Hotel is taking reservations now through Legoland.com/pirate-island-hotel.

