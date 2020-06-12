Tampa Bay graphic designer creates way to help preserve national parks

Curtis Waidley, the founder and designer of Save America Print Series, is using his talents and skill to help raise money for the national parks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If the past several months have taught us something, it might be a greater appreciation for the outdoors.

Most of us have had to spend more time than ever stuck at home. Maybe it's also why we are visiting national parks at record numbers during this pandemic. Places like Yellowstone, the Rocky Mountains and the Everglades have seen attendance soar during the coronavirus pandemic.

But it takes a lot of money to operate and maintain these parks.

Curtis Waidley, a local graphic designer, is on a mission to create new, more modern and sleek, posters for the national parks. He then sells the prints and donates a portion of the sales to the National Park Fund.

This idea came from an impromptu six-week road trip Waidley took in college. He had never been west of the Mississippi before and decided to go to some of the countries most popular parks.

When he got back, he decided to use the photos for his college thesis to make the Save America Prints Series. From there, it's grown to a full business which Waidley now runs.

He's now made more than a dozen prints of national and state parks, including the Hillsborough River State River Park.

Waidley is offering a 12 Days of Christmas sale for the month of December. Each day for the first 12 days of the month, one print will be featured for 30 percent off.

