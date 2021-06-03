Local teen battling brain tumors, twin sister celebrate 18th birthday with car parade

Happy birthday, Summer and Autumn!

LAKELAND, Fla. — Happy 18th birthday to twins, Summer and Autumn! They just celebrated their big day with a drive-by parade. And it's all thanks to the community spreading a Facebook post.



"We just started sharing it on its pages and it just blew up. It's amazing what this community comes together for," said William Dunn, a neighbor who helped organize the parade.

The sisters and their family set up at Saddle Creek Park in Lakeland on Tuesday, June 2. They invited people to drive their “Jeep, Motorcycle, Classic Car or Truck, any other Cool Mode of Transportation or anyone else that just wants to participate!”

Pandemic protocols are easing up across the state, but the twins still need some of those protections to stay healthy. Autumn, the younger twin, has been battling brain tumors. She had her second brain surgery back in April.



"If we get at least a smile out of someone in her situation, then we really moved a whole mountain," said Jackie Brown, another organizer of the event. "That's what it's all about. It's good to know everyone is here from the heart. It's touching."

The twins' mom says the parade is a blessing during a tough time for the family.

"It's been a hard year. She just had her second brain surgery and it's just been great to watch all of this," said Christina Heffner, the twins' mom. "It was like amazing that the community would come together for us, for them, and just be there."

Happy birthday, Summer and Autumn!