LOS ANGELES — A ring lying among the rubble of a destroyed home saw and survived its second wildfire in 58 years.

The Los Angeles Fire Department detailed the ring reunification on its Facebook page -- calling the situation “unbelievable.”

In an all too familiar situation, the Getty fire tore through Los Angeles, CA, destroying rebuilt homes in a neighborhood that was destroyed six decades before by the 1961 Bel Air Fire.

Once the flames began to get under control, LAFD Engine 89 crew got to work.

That's when they found a diamond among the dust.

Crews managed to locate a small ring box out in front of the only home destroyed in that section of the street.

When firefighters opened it, they found a ring inside and held onto it, knowing it would be important to the homeowner.



Once residents were able to safely return to their homes, a couple of LAFD officers set off on their mission to find the ring’s owner.



They found her and were met with silence.

The woman was speechless over the fact that the ring survived and was found among the destruction.

The ring inside that resilient box belonged to the woman’s mother, who lived in their first home on the property when it was destroyed in 1961 and this ring – “it was the only thing that survived.”

Her mother was with her in the home when they had to evacuate last week.



“Among the stories of heartbreak and devastation, these moments lighten our hearts,” the fire department wrote. “We hope this beloved family heirloom continues to bring joy and smiles to its family.”

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter