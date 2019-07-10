OKLAHOMA CITY — While Luke Bryan and his music continues to be special for many, one couple now has an even more special connection with the country artist.

Luke Bryan agreed to read an Arkansas couple's gender reveal during his Oklahoma City concert, CBS affiliate KFSM reports.

The county music giant was handed the envelope by Ashley and Jon Link, who revealed the upcoming baby's gender for the whole concert!

After about two minutes of holding off and teasing the crowd, he revealed the couple was having a baby girl.

Ashley Link reportedly announced to her Facebook page, "Best kept secret!!"

Editor's Note: Strong language is involved, viewer discretion is advised.

