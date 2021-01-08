Eight-year-old Genesis Martinez was diagnosed with Leukemia back in 2017.

COLONA, Ill. — Genesis Martinez was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2017, when she was just three-years-old.

The condition is one of more than 150 critical illnesses that qualify a child for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Her mother first hoped to give Genesis a trip, but the trip was put to halt due to COVID-19 regulations.

"Previous wishes that would have been travel wishes, those were kind of in a holding pattern. They're a little bit more difficult to fulfill as you can imagine," Make-A-Wish employee, Erin Defriez said.

That's when Genesis came up with the idea of a treehouse.

"This year, they made it happen. We’re so happy she got her wish granted," Genesis' mother, Yecenia Martinez said.

The celebration was also held on Genesis' 8th birthday.

Defriez knows the tree house will get plenty of use past Martinez's childhood.

"She's gonna be able to, as she gets into her teen years sit in there and read books or in journal, and be able to continue to enjoy even as she gets older. Those are our hopes for these kids is to be able to look back and enjoy and be able to grow and get stronger every day."

Genesis stopped treatments back in 2019 and is currently in remission.