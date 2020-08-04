ORLANDO, Fla —

People are having serious Disney withdrawals, now that it’s been almost four weeks since Walt Disney World closed its gates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But people are finding ways to cope and still capture some of that Disney magic - from sharing pictures of the parks to creating re-enactments of the rides. Now, you can add making a favorite Disney treat at home to that list.

Disney Parks Blog shared the recipe for the famous Disney churro. You can make a mini version of the treat at home and it’s actually pretty simple. This recipe calls for only seven ingredients.

The recipe is supposed to make four servings but we won’t tell if you have a couple extra.

To help recreate the full Disney experience, here's a link to the Magic Kingdom’s “Happily Ever After” fireworks show that you can watch while you eat your churros.

As of now, the parks are closed indefinitely so any Disney fun we can bring to our homes we will take.

