SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina man got his dying wish of getting baptized thanks to the teamwork of a group of volunteers and hospital employees.

Spartanburg Regional Medical Center says Jenis Grindstaff is in hospice care at home. He lives with his son Craig and daughter-in-law.

Recently, he let it be known to chaplains at the hospital that he wanted to be baptized. His other son Jim came down from Ohio with the family to see it happen.

"He’s always read the Bible, but he had never been baptized,” Jim said. “He wanted to show he believed more than anything else.”

Grindstaff had this request as well: he didn't want sprinkles, but instead wanted full immersion.

Hospice staff said they can't always make patient's dying wishes happen, but they felt this was one that they could.

They use a 60-gallon tub at the hospital's hospice home that's made for patients who can't get in and out of bathtubs.

“We maintain it weekly, but it doesn’t get a lot of use,” Rich Eich with the hospital's facilities said.

They made arrangements to bring the tub to Grindstaff's home. Chaplain Terrell Jones performed the ceremony.

Afterward, Grindstaff simply said, "that felt good."

You can watch the full video below: