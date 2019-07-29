TAMPA, Fla. — Normally when you go to the movies you buy your ticket, get refreshments, and go on your way. But for Marvel super fan Agustin Alanis, going to the movies can help him accomplish his goal.

Alanis is looking to set a record for watching "Avengers: Endgame" 200 times.

"By the number of views, the ticket price, I've probably spent $2,000 just on tickets," he said.

He started his journey back when the film premiered in April and has been going strong since. During the week he works full-time for his family's construction company and squeezes in as many viewings as he can, especially on the weekend.

"I would still work 10 to 12 hours a day and that was the difficulty of this experience," he said. "Sometimes I couldn't go home and take a shower, I just rushed here to the theater and watched the movie."

Last year, a Charlotte man watched "Avengers: Infinity War" 103 times. Alanis surpassed that record by watching the film 107 times.

Getting national attention for his efforts and approval from the Guinness Book of World Records to submit his evidence for review, he hopes to hear back in a few weeks.

"I knew it was going to be hard to accomplish, but now I see there's no impossibles in life," he said. "Who knows? I might be in a Marvel movie someday!"

