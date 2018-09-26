The excitement has been building for the 37th season of Survivor. This season, the CBS show will take on the theme "David vs. Goliath" on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji with host Jeff Probst.

Tampa Bay has one more thing to be excited for. Jessica Peet, 19, will be a contestant on this season's Survivor and will be representing her hometown of Lakeland.

She currently works as a server at a Beef O' Brady's in Lakeland. Peet was motivated to vie for a spot on the show because she wanted to travel and take herself out of her comfort zone. She also wanted to prove herself as a competitor.

Her hobbies include photography, interacting with children, and event planning. Her pet peeves are saying "bless you" when someone sneezes.

Her claim to fame? Being elected as a senior class officer at her high school. She aspires to become a teacher, and her idol is Mrs. Johnson, who is the reason she wants to become a teacher in the first place. Peet says Mrs. Johnson has become like a second mother to her, and that she is a selfless, humble and a beautiful person inside and out.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

When asked what she would bring if she could only take three things with her to the island, she replied: her toothbrush for clean teeth, her pillow for comfort, and a paper and pen to write.

How does she plan on surviving Survivor? She says she has the ability to think on her toes and she is a people person who is easy to get along with. She hopes to form relationships so that when it comes time for the final tribal council, she can get a lot of votes and talk people into voting for her.

She aspires to be like Sarah during the "Game Changers" season, who was able to make it far by building relationships with other contestants and balancing camp life.

The Survivor contestants will be divided into two groups of 10 strangers and will be split into the "Davids" and the "Goliaths." The Davids tribe have overcome adversity while the Goliaths tend to use individual advantages against opponents. Peet has been assigned to the "David" tribe.

The Goliaths also tend to be the favorites but with a hidden "Achilles heel," while the Davids tend to be the underdogs, but who also possess secret weapons. The castaway contestants will compete against each other to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other in order to become the 'Sole Survivor.'

Stay tuned for the season premiere tonight on CBS on Channel 10 at 8 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP