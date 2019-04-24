OXFORD, Alabama — A group of men's simple gesture to an older woman has captivated the internet and reminded people about the power of kindness.

Jamario Howard, JaMychol Baker, and Tae Knight were eating at a restaurant when they noticed an elderly woman eating by herself.

"My exact thoughts were 'dang I'd hate to eat alone,'" Howard wrote in the Facebook post.

Instead of just thinking to himself, however, he decided to do something about it. He says he walked over to her and asked if he could sit with her.

After she said yes, he said he sat down with her and talked to her for a while. She opened up to him and told him she had lost her husband and the next day would have been their 60th anniversary.

Howard says he gave his condolences and decided to give her a bit more company. He invited her over to the table to eat with his friends and she was instantly excited.

"The point in this is always be kind and be nice to people," he wrote. "You never know what they are going through."

The woman wasn't the only who was affected by the experience and the simple act of kindness.

"This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people," he added. "Everyone has a story so do not judge!"

He also used it to remind people to go see and spend time with their moms and grandparents.

"They miss you!!" he ended his now viral post with.

As of Wednesday, the post has been shared more than 45,000 times and has more than 15,000 comments.

