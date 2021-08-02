Town of Palm Beach meets to consider whether Trump can keep living at Mar-a-Lago

Councilmembers will hear concerns from people who live near the resort and would prefer Trump to find a new place to call home.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday, the discussion of former President Donald Trump’s permanent living arrangement at Mar-a-Lago will continue at the Town of Palm Beach council meeting.

Councilmembers listened to the concerns from people who live near the resort and would prefer Trump find a new place to call home.

In a memorandum to the mayor and councilmembers, the town’s attorney, John Randolph, pointed to the original agreement from nearly 20 years ago, which states, “a private club may provide living quarters for its bona fide employees only.”

10 Tampa Bay obtained the memorandum directly from the Town of Palm Beach website. It was hyperlinked in the Feb. 9, 2021 agenda. You can view it below.

The application for a special exception was first discussed on May 13, 1993, during a “special meeting” with the Town of Palm Beach. The discussion from that meeting included comments from Paul Rampell, who represented Trump at the time.

When asked if Trump will continue to live at Mar-a-Lago, Rampell said, “no, except that he will be a member of the Club and would be entitled to use the guest room.”

The legal language in the agreement does not clearly state that Trump cannot live at the club. Instead, it only addresses “members’ use of the guest suites.”

As part of its legal review, the Town of Palm Beach looked into the zoning code to figure out if Trump is considered a “bona fide” employee.

The definition of a club employee, as described in the zoning code, states:

“Employee means any person generally working onsite for the establishment and includes sole proprietors, partners, limited partners, corporate officers and the like.”

In a letter responding to the ongoing matter, Trump’s attorney, John Marion IV, wrote to the town attorney explaining why the former president has a right to live at Mar-a-Lago.

10 Tampa Bay obtained the letter directly from the Town of Palm Beach. It was hyperlinked in the Feb. 9, 2021 agenda.

Marion wrote:

“Importantly, while the Town could have specifically provided in the Agreement that the Owner could not reside on the property, it did not.”

“…President Trump does not use a guest suite when at MAL, he uses the ‘Owner’s Suite.”

Marion also addressed the meaning of bona fide employee.

Because Trump is the legal owner of Mar-a-Lago and is a corporate officer who oversees the property, “he is, therefore, a bona fide employee within the express terms of the Town’s Zoning Code. … He is clearly entitled to reside there.”

In 1985, Trump bought Mar-a-Lago from the Post Foundation and used the property as his private residence.

Eight years after the deal was complete, the Town of Palm Beach approved the application for special exception with the existing zoning code in place.

On Tuesday, town leaders will hear arguments from all concerned parties. This story will be updated.

