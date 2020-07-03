Sunday at 2 A.M. we "spring forward" one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins. Losing that hour of sleep can impact you for days, but there are ways you can keep the sluggishness at bay.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine suggests getting 7 hours of sleep the nights before and after the time change. They say you can set your clock one hour ahead of time on Saturday so you can go to sleep at your normal bedtime.

The AASM also suggests waking up at your normal time and making outdoor plans the day of the time change so the sunlight can help regulate your internal clock.

But try to avoid taking a nap. That may mean limiting how much caffeine and sugar you have on the day of the time change so you don't feel like crashing.

The start of Daylight Saving Time also means the United States stops operating on the same clock. Hawaii and Arizona don't observe Daylight Saving Time. Neither do several U.S. territories like Guam, American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Seven states, including Florida, are pushing to join that list. So far Congress hasn't given the approval to any state.

