Live updates: Chaos at Lafayette Square park with fires, tear gas, agitators launch fireworks

DC issues curfew Sunday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, while Virginia declares State of Emergency.

WASHINGTON — T

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Sunday issued a citywide curfew for 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday as several marches and protests take place around the District.

Peaceful marches are took place at the Lincoln Memorial and Howard University in D.C. Sunday afternoon in spite of more than a dozen arrests after looters targeted several businesses in in CityCenter and Georgetown during protests Saturday.

Meanwhile, Virginia declared a State of Emergency Sunday afternoon due to the civil unrest. A curfew was put into place for Richmond.

With the large crowds gathering during the pandemic and the use of pepper spray on protesters, experts said it could be one of many factors potentially causing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks.

The latest:

Sunday

10:36 p.m. -- At Vermont and I streets, near the White House, WUSA9's Tom Dempsey describes a very large crowd of protesters and group of police.

-- At Vermont and I streets, near the White House, WUSA9's Tom Dempsey describes a very large crowd of protesters and group of police. 10:31 p.m. -- At Vermont and H streets, water bottles are being thrown at police police officers.

-- At Vermont and H streets, water bottles are being thrown at police police officers. 10:28 p.m. -- A building is on fire, flash-bangs are going off and a bonfire quickly grows at H and 16th streets near Lafayette Square.

-- A building is on fire, flash-bangs are going off and a bonfire quickly grows at H and 16th streets near Lafayette Square. 10:08 p.m. -- Small fire grows quickly near Lafayette Square as protesters chant "Hands up. Don't shoot."

-- Small fire grows quickly near Lafayette Square as protesters chant "Hands up. Don't shoot." 9:48 p.m. -- Friendship Heights: Large group of people, most them seem to be young. WUSA9's Megan Rivers reports hearing "some very loud sounds and then saw the group run and scream."

-- Friendship Heights: Large group of people, most them seem to be young. WUSA9's Megan Rivers reports hearing "some very loud sounds and then saw the group run and scream." 9:22 p.m. -- "When it comes to race, I think everybody should be colorblind," another protester at Lafayette Square park said.

-- "When it comes to race, I think everybody should be colorblind," another protester at Lafayette Square park said. 9:20 p.m. -- "As a black man, I feel like I can't be heard." A Lafayette Square park man says demonstrators asked police to take a knee in support, but they didn't." He said he wants to see "A United States, not just states."

-- "As a black man, I feel like I can't be heard." A Lafayette Square park man says demonstrators asked police to take a knee in support, but they didn't." He said he wants to see "A United States, not just states." 8:54 p.m. -- Someone plays a saxaphone during a peaceful protest downtown.

-- Someone plays a saxaphone during a peaceful protest downtown. 8:32 p.m. -- WUSA9's Sharla McBride reports that police are lined against the perimeter of Lafayette Square park, but expects the National Guard to advance as crowds grow and curfew nears.

-- WUSA9's Sharla McBride reports that police are lined against the perimeter of Lafayette Square park, but expects the National Guard to advance as crowds grow and curfew nears. 8:23 p.m. -- WUSA9's Darren Haynes talks about his support for the protests, saying he was a victim of police brutality in 2014 and how it changed him. He says people can make a change by getting to the polls.

-- WUSA9's Darren Haynes talks about his support for the protests, saying he was a victim of police brutality in 2014 and how it changed him. He says people can make a change by getting to the polls. 7:53 p.m. -- Protesters chant "(Expletive) the curfew" after getting alerts warning them of the curfew.

-- Protesters chant "(Expletive) the curfew" after getting alerts warning them of the curfew. 7:52 p.m. -- Several officers take a knee in solidarity with protesters, one officer told WUSA9's Darren Haynes he took a knee because he "respects what we are doing."

-- Several officers take a knee in solidarity with protesters, one officer told WUSA9's Darren Haynes he took a knee because he "respects what we are doing." 7:50 p.m. -- Protesters are heading back to the White House.

-- Protesters are heading back to the White House. 7:42 p.m. -- National Guard joins other authorities in front of the White House.

-- National Guard joins other authorities in front of the White House. 7:42 p.m. -- Police use flash-bangs at H and 14th streets to push crowds back.

-- Police use flash-bangs at H and 14th streets to push crowds back. 7:39 p.m. -- While most of the protesters at H and 14th streets are peaceful some are throwing things at police who are pushing back with flash-bangs.

-- While most of the protesters at H and 14th streets are peaceful some are throwing things at police who are pushing back with flash-bangs. 7:19 -- D.C. Mayor Bowser issues citywide curfew for 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.



-- D.C. Mayor Bowser issues citywide curfew for 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. 7:03 p.m. -- Prayer vigil for George Floyd at Lincoln Memorial.

-- Prayer vigil for George Floyd at Lincoln Memorial. 6:40 p.m. -- Protesters at Lafayette Square park retreat after being sprayed with tear gas by police.

-- Protesters at Lafayette Square park retreat after being sprayed with tear gas by police. 6:34 p.m. -- Demonstrators at Lincoln Memorial started at the MLK Memorial during a peaceful march. People there are asking for common-sense police reform, and are voicing their frustrations. One protester asking for people to do something positive and "create."

-- Demonstrators at Lincoln Memorial started at the MLK Memorial during a peaceful march. People there are asking for common-sense police reform, and are voicing their frustrations. One protester asking for people to do something positive and "create." 6:19 p.m. -- "I think a lot of people's breaking point was (the death of) George Floyd," one protesters

-- "I think a lot of people's breaking point was (the death of) George Floyd," one protesters 6:08 p.m. -- Protesters at Lafayette Square park chant "We want change," "Take a knee," and "Hands up. Don't shoot."

-- Protesters at Lafayette Square park chant "We want change," "Take a knee," and "Hands up. Don't shoot." 5:45 p.m. : -- Crews board up windows at the historic Hay Adams Hotel at 16th Street NW, as demonstrations continue across the street in Lafayette Park.



: -- Crews board up windows at the historic Hay Adams Hotel at 16th Street NW, as demonstrations continue across the street in Lafayette Park. 5:40 p.m. -- Pepper spray prompts a short stampede in Lafayette Park. People moved back in once the stampede calmed down.

-- Pepper spray prompts a short stampede in Lafayette Park. People moved back in once the stampede calmed down. 4:33 p.m. -- Virginia declares a State of Emergency until June 3 due to civil unrest. A curfew is in place for Richmond.

-- Virginia declares a State of Emergency until June 3 due to civil unrest. A curfew is in place for Richmond. 4:30 p.m. -- UMD professor Dr. Rayshawn Ray referenced a racially-charged incident in Central Park in NYC involving Amy Cooper, her dog and Christian Cooper, who is African-American -- "People are likely to believe a white woman over a black man." Ray explained this is why people are protesting.

UMD professor Dr. Rayshawn Ray referenced a racially-charged incident in Central Park in NYC involving Amy Cooper, her dog and Christian Cooper, who is African-American -- "People are likely to believe a white woman over a black man." Ray explained this is why people are protesting. 3:30 p.m. -- Infectious disease specialist and WUSA9 contributor Dr. Linda Nabha said that the use of pepper spray on protesters could be one of many factors potentially causing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks.

-- Infectious disease specialist and WUSA9 contributor Dr. Linda Nabha said that the use of pepper spray on protesters could be one of many factors potentially causing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks. 2:00 p.m. -- College students organized a peaceful march that starts at Howard University and march down Georgia Avenue to the White House.

College students organized a peaceful march that starts at Howard University and march down Georgia Avenue to the White House. 12:30 p.m. -- Mayor Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Newsham share that 17 people were arrested amid protests in the District and that 11 police officers were injured during unrest over the killing of George Floyd.

-- Mayor Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Newsham share that 17 people were arrested amid protests in the District and that 11 police officers were injured during unrest over the killing of George Floyd. 8:52 a.m. -- Clean up crews are seen cleaning up the streets of City Center in Northwest, Georgetown, and near the White House.

-- Clean up crews are seen cleaning up the streets of City Center in Northwest, Georgetown, and near the White House. 8 a.m. -- The morning after the protests, the aftermath was seen across City Center as stores were broken into, mannequins tossed over, and items taken.

Photos: DC stores looted 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Early Sunday Morning

3:04 a.m. -- Unrest continues throughout much of the District, with a smaller protest in support of Floyd raging in Prince William County, Virginia along Sudley Road.

-- Unrest continues throughout much of the District, with a smaller protest in support of Floyd raging in Prince William County, Virginia along Sudley Road. 2:34 a.m. -- As more stores are hit with property damage along Connecticut Avenue, police presence grows even larger. A liquor store is looted off of L Street in Northwest, with crowds of people running from street.

-- As more stores are hit with property damage along Connecticut Avenue, police presence grows even larger. A liquor store is looted off of L Street in Northwest, with crowds of people running from street. 2:01 a.m. -- Hugo Boss is looted in CityCenter, with glass shattered along street. More police presence is brought to the area and at least two arrests have been made.

-- Hugo Boss is looted in CityCenter, with glass shattered along street. More police presence is brought to the area and at least two arrests have been made. 1:55 a.m. -- Windows smashed at Metropolitan Optical store, along H Street in Georgetown. Several other storefronts have been vandalized.

-- Windows smashed at Metropolitan Optical store, along H Street in Georgetown. Several other storefronts have been vandalized. 1:52 a.m. -- Police rush to remove someone breaking into CVS in CityCenter.

-- Police rush to remove someone breaking into CVS in CityCenter. 1:42 a.m. -- Looting begins in CityCenter.

-- Looting begins in CityCenter. 1:26 a.m. -- Protesters begin moving toward CityCenter.

-- Protesters begin moving toward CityCenter. 1:21 a.m. -- Protesters destroy businesses along M Street in Georgetown.

-- Protesters destroy businesses along M Street in Georgetown. 1:17 a.m. -- Doors to Michael Kors store in Georgetown destroyed, with demonstrators continuing to throw rocks and using force to break in.

-- Doors to Michael Kors store in Georgetown destroyed, with demonstrators continuing to throw rocks and using force to break in. 1:09 a.m . -- Protesters damaging Georgetown businesses, breaking windows

. -- Protesters damaging Georgetown businesses, breaking windows 12:42 a.m. -- Multiple stores in Georgetown see exterior damage after groups of people attempt to break in with windows smashed.

-- Multiple stores in Georgetown see exterior damage after groups of people attempt to break in with windows smashed. 12:27 a.m. -- After being hit with tear gas, Matt Gregory and his crew says they are doing better after protesters put milk in his eyes.

-- After being hit with tear gas, Matt Gregory and his crew says they are doing better after protesters put milk in his eyes. 12:23 a.m. -- As they move the protestors down H street, police fired a combination of tear gas and flashbangs. WUSA's Matt Gregory and his crew took a little bit of the gas. He said protesters stopped to help them breathe and clear their eyes out.

-- As they move the protestors down H street, police fired a combination of tear gas and flashbangs. WUSA's Matt Gregory and his crew took a little bit of the gas. He said protesters stopped to help them breathe and clear their eyes out. 12:05 a.m. -- A fire breaks in the alleyway behind the Hay Adams Hotel with smoke and flames seen for blocks. DC Fire reports no injuries and extinguishes the flames.

-- A fire breaks in the alleyway behind the Hay Adams Hotel with smoke and flames seen for blocks. DC Fire reports no injuries and extinguishes the flames. 12:00 a.m. -- WUSA9 Reporter Matt Gregory and Photographer James Hash were tear-gassed on Live TV while reporting at the scene of the protest.

DC Makes 17 Arrests

In the news conference on Sunday, Bowser said that 17 arrests were made, one of D.C. Police's officers suffered a broken leg and no curfew will be enforced on the District.

The officer who broke his leg went into surgery for a compound fracture, after a brick was thrown at him, according to D.C. Police Chief Newsham. He added that in all, 11 D.C. Police officers were injured in the clash with protesters.

Bowser says she hasn't called for a curfew in the District because she believes the people that are rioting would likely not follow the curfew anyway

Members of D.C. National Guard has been activated to help the U.S. Park Police with crowd control as hundreds of protesters, some of whom are unruly, gather at near the White House Saturday night.

Flash-bangs and tear gas were deployed as protesters and police clashed in Lafayette Square park near White House. Protesters then headed to Georgetown where several businesses were damaged after windows were smashed out.

Several "Justice for George Floyd" protests continued through the District Saturday, sparked in the aftermath of Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

When asked if she is concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases in the District, Bowser said, "Yes, we're very concerned about it. I had a quick call with the health director (for D.C.) this morning. We've been working hard to not have mass gatherings. As a nation, we have to be concerned about rebound."

Saturday

11:30 p.m. -- Police are firing tear gas after protestors shattered glass in windows of a building.

-- Police are firing tear gas after protestors shattered glass in windows of a building. 11:26 p.m . -- Protestors are moving back from I Street to Lafayette Park.

. -- Protestors are moving back from I Street to Lafayette Park. 11:11 p.m. -- Protesters gather at I Street

10:59 p.m. -- Some members of the D.C. National Guard were activated at the request of U.S. Park Police to help with crowd control, a spokesperson with Mayor's Bowser's office confirms.

10:57 p.m. -- A new group of protesters headed down I Street and experienced tense moments with law enforcement. Fireworks were lit off on H Street.

10:57 p.m. -- DC police were outside of Premium Shoe Store in Georgetown following vandalism. There was noticeable police presence in the 3100 block of M Street.

10:54 p.m. -- Protestors pushed back with the police and were chanting-angry- yet peacefully. Some unruly protestors were throwing water bottles at officers. Police responded with a pepper spray shot.

10:51 p.m. -- Someone lit off a firework in a trash can near the White House. Protestors immediately put it out. A woman with a bull horn scolded whoever did it saying “this isn’t what we are about!” She’s asking for peaceful yet powerful protests

10:49 p.m. -- Stores in Georgetown, D.C. are now boarding up out of precaution due to protests in the city and at least one break-in on M Street.

-- Stores in Georgetown, D.C. are now boarding up out of precaution due to protests in the city and at least one break-in on M Street. 10:45 p.m. -- Residents are asked to avoid the Sudley Road Corridor from I-66 to the Manassas Mall. Law Enforcement Activity is in the area of Sudley Road (VA-234) at Sudley Manor Drive. Residents who live in the area are asked to shelter in place indoors until further notice.

-- Residents are asked to avoid the Sudley Road Corridor from I-66 to the Manassas Mall. Law Enforcement Activity is in the area of Sudley Road (VA-234) at Sudley Manor Drive. Residents who live in the area are asked to shelter in place indoors until further notice. 10:23 p.m . -- Trees are being lit on fire and other protesters are putting them out, and fireworks are also being set off outside the White House.

. -- Trees are being lit on fire and other protesters are putting them out, and fireworks are also being set off outside the White House. 10:18 p.m . -- Protesters are shouting at police and trying to pull fences down. Police shoot tear gas powder into the crowd. Our Matt Gregory says it's making it hard to breathe.

. -- Protesters are shouting at police and trying to pull fences down. Police shoot tear gas powder into the crowd. Our Matt Gregory says it's making it hard to breathe. 10:13 p.m. -- HSEMA Field Ops reports a new group of demonstrators at Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW. Please use alternate.

HSEMA Field Ops reports a new group of demonstrators at Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW. Please use alternate. 10:13 p.m . -- Chants of "No justice. No peace" are being heard from protesters.

. -- Chants of "No justice. No peace" are being heard from protesters. 10:08 a.m. -- The crowd gets bigger outside the White House with more chants, and more tense moments with law enforcement.

-- The crowd gets bigger outside the White House with more chants, and more tense moments with law enforcement. 10:04 p.m. -- Police again blocked off Lafayette Park.

-- Police again blocked off Lafayette Park. 9:22 p.m. - - Protesters scream "Tear gas. Tear gas." A cloud of smoke could be seen in the background while in near the White House at Lafayette Park.

- Protesters scream "Tear gas. Tear gas." A cloud of smoke could be seen in the background while in near the White House at Lafayette Park. 9:20 p.m. -- Crowds swell to the hundreds in front of the White House.

-- Crowds swell to the hundreds in front of the White House. 9:17 p.m. - - Fire hose being used on protesters at the intersection of 17th and K streets in NW D.C. D.C. fire officials said none of their units were involved. It's unclear if police were involved.

- Fire hose being used on protesters at the intersection of 17th and K streets in NW D.C. D.C. fire officials said none of their units were involved. It's unclear if police were involved. 6:43 p.m. -- Connecticut at 17th streets are packed with protesters.

-- Connecticut at 17th streets are packed with protesters. 6:43 p.m. -- Police squad cars were smashed near the White House as tensions heated up between protesters and police.

-- Police squad cars were smashed near the White House as tensions heated up between protesters and police. 5:20 p.m. -- Many cars were leaving the Black Lives Matters protest and many cars were still in the parking lot for a caravan in NE D.C.

-- Many cars were leaving the Black Lives Matters protest and many cars were still in the parking lot for a caravan in NE D.C. 4:56 p.m. -- Protesters gather at the White House. The Secret Service closes Lafayette Park, puts on riots gear.

-- Protesters gather at the White House. The Secret Service closes Lafayette Park, puts on riots gear. 4:32 p.m. -- Black Lives Matter caravan protest -- The D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter organized a car caravan protest to honor George Floyd, while still socially distancing.

-- Black Lives Matter caravan protest -- The D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter organized a car caravan protest to honor George Floyd, while still socially distancing. 3:27 p.m. -- Before they ended, speakers asked people to put their fists in the air standing in solidarity with each other. Then, they suggested they join the 4 p.m. Black Lives Matter car caravan protest.

-- Before they ended, speakers asked people to put their fists in the air standing in solidarity with each other. Then, they suggested they join the 4 p.m. Black Lives Matter car caravan protest. 2 p.m. -- Secret Service officials released a statement saying they arrested six people during Friday night's protest in front of the White House.

-- Secret Service officials released a statement saying they arrested six people during Friday night's protest in front of the White House. 1:11 p.m. -- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Police Chief Peter Newsham hold a news conference to address protests in the District Friday. Bowser also addresses her comments via Twitter in response to Trump.

Conscious of social distancing during a still very active COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement held a protest via caravan. But that wasn't the case as hundreds of protesters gathered near the White House and in Lafayette Park, chanting "Black lives matter," "Hands up. Don't shoot," and "No justice. No peace."

Protests erupted nationwide days after his death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breathe and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

Outrage over George Floyd's death ignites second day of chaos in DC 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

Posted by Emmanuel Manny Tibbs on Saturday, May 30, 2020

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with local prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.

D.C. was among cities across the nation who held protests Friday night demanding the remaining three officers involved in Floyd's death to be arrested and charged.

DC protests over George Floyd's death 1/82

2/82

3/82

4/82

5/82

6/82

7/82

8/82

9/82

10/82

11/82

12/82

13/82

14/82

15/82

16/82

17/82

18/82

19/82

20/82

21/82

22/82

23/82

24/82

25/82

26/82

27/82

28/82

29/82

30/82

31/82

32/82

33/82

34/82

35/82

36/82

37/82

38/82

39/82

40/82

41/82

42/82

43/82

44/82

45/82

46/82

47/82

48/82

49/82

50/82

51/82

52/82

53/82

54/82

55/82

56/82

57/82

58/82

59/82

60/82

61/82

62/82

63/82

64/82

65/82

66/82

67/82

68/82

69/82

70/82

71/82

72/82

73/82

74/82

75/82

76/82

77/82

78/82

79/82

80/82

81/82

82/82 1 / 82

DC Protests Friday

The White House was locked down under U.S. Secret Service order Friday night as over 100 people gathered outside the gates on Pennsylvania Avenue, protesting the death of George Floyd.

Over 2,000 protestors moved to the Trump International Hotel, chanting "we can't breathe" and "no justice, no peace" as well as carrying a variety of signs. Others gathered near 14th and U streets in Northwest, temporarily blocking an intersection before heading to the White House.

Some crowds began to emerge in the Shaw neighborhood and headed south towards Lafayette Park, also near the White House.

Around 7:30 p.m., a brief scuffle with Secret Service agent knocked one protestor to the ground, drawing large crowds around the incident.

The Secret Service also apprehended a woman after she climbed over a barrier.



Graffiti was also spraypainted on Freedman’s Bank catacorner to the White House after the group had first attempted to gain access to the building.

WUSA9's John Henry said the protests were peaceful for the most part, but described police presence as large, with a mix of Secret Service agents and DC police.



WATCH: Hundreds and hundreds of people gather outside of the White House around 7:40 pm



The protesters were a diverse crowd with both young and old marching through District streets. Around 9:30 p.m., they moved towards Capitol Hill and took to the highway, blocking traffic at the 395/695 interchange.



Two American flags were seen doused in lighter fluid and lit up throughout the night. Others decorated N95 masks with anti-police brutality messages, some saying "We all can't breathe" and others "America is suffocating."

While some of the larger crowds dispersed by the end of the night, there were still more than 100 people gathered alongside Pennsylvania Avenue after midnight. Heavy Secret Service presence was spotted outside the gates and around Lafeyette Square as protestors held up phone cameras in vigil to the fallen Floyd.

As of 3:30 a.m., officers were still attempting to get crowds outside of the Mall area and out of Lafayette Square. Some shouted "We'll be back tomorrow," before walking away, others continuing to try and cut behind officers who ushered them back.

D.C. was just one of many major metropolitan areas across the countries that protested Floyd's death. Others included Phoenix, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and Denver, but the epicenter is Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46, was killed five days ago on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground by his neck, cutting off his ability to breathe. Floyd, unarmed, died shortly thereafter.