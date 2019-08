WASHINGTON — There's a new top dog at the Marine Barracks in D.C.

Chesty the fifteenth, an English bulldog, was promoted to the rank of lance corporal on Thursday.

It happened during a ceremony at the historic barracks on 8th Street in Southeast, D.C.

Chesty enlisted in the Corps last year.

After completing training, he spent time as a mascot apprentice.

He became the Barracks' official mascot not long after that.