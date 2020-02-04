ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As you spend more time at home, we know it's hard to get everything you need right now.

That's why URBAN Brew & BBQ is now pooling its resources to help get you groceries.

"My wife and I had concerns about going to the grocery store, so we decided to reach out to a couple of people and see if they were interested in buying some grocery items off of a truck that we would bring in. Then it kind of developed from there," said founder Andy Salyards.

Salyards sends out a newsletter almost every day with a list of items people can order. It shows how much he pays for it and what he's charging for it. Then anyone can email him with their grocery order.

"When it comes to picking up the order, for people who don't want it delivered, we give everyone a time slot so they're here by themselves and then we open the garage doors so they don't have to worry about being in a confined space. It's all open-air right now."

All payments are completed through Venmo to limit interactions.

You can sign up for the newsletter here. URBAN Brew & BBQ is located at 2601 Central Ave in St. Petersburg.

The Floribbean restaurant, which recently opened, is also helping with the food program. The Floribbean is located at 2410 Central Ave in St. Petersburg.

