CLEARWATER, Fla. — Mark your calendars!
Tickets for the 2020 Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival are on sale now. The annual event brings in artists from around the world who transform tons of sand into amazing sculptures right on Clearwater Beach.
This year's theme for the festival is "SANDimals, An Animal Adventure".
It will run for 17 days, between April 10 and April 16.
You can get tickets here.
