A Jacksonville-area family's 79-year-old grandfather who lives in Port Saint Joe was found safe Friday morning. His whereabouts were unknown after Hurricane Michael slammed the area.

Melissa Reinhardt reached out to First Coast News the morning after Michael hit the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm with wind speeds of 155 mph. She said her husband's father, John Reinhardt, wasn't heard from since the storm hit, which left homes destroyed or blown away, flooded streets, downed trees and power outages.

"Well, my fear is he’s injured— he’s trapped either inside or outside the house," she told First Coast News on Thursday.

On Facebook, Melissa Reinhardt said she got a call after 2 a.m. Friday from the Port Saint Joe Fire Chief. She said they found John Reinhardt safe and that his home was one of the few left standing in the area.

Melissa Reinhardt also said that water was back up in the area and that phone lines were expected to be restored sometime Friday.

"Thank you all so much for your help and support," Melissa Reinhardt said.

