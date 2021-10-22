It's the 2nd big lottery win in the Bay area this week!

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — They don't call us Champa Bay for nothing! There's a lucky Florida Lottery streak happening this week.

David Reichel, 62, of North Port, won $1 million dollars playing the $5 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off game. He went with the one-time payment option, earning a lump sum of $815K.

Reichel bought the winning ticket from the Circle K on Marylmpia Way in Punta Gorda. The gas station will get a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

This is the 2nd time this week we're celebrating a local lottery winner.

On Thursday, Kathryn Williams, 69, bought her $1 million Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket at the Publix in Hillsboro Plaza in Tampa. She also chose the lump sum.