SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — They don't call us Champa Bay for nothing! There's a lucky Florida Lottery streak happening this week.
David Reichel, 62, of North Port, won $1 million dollars playing the $5 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off game. He went with the one-time payment option, earning a lump sum of $815K.
Reichel bought the winning ticket from the Circle K on Marylmpia Way in Punta Gorda. The gas station will get a $2,000 bonus for selling it.
This is the 2nd time this week we're celebrating a local lottery winner.
On Thursday, Kathryn Williams, 69, bought her $1 million Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket at the Publix in Hillsboro Plaza in Tampa. She also chose the lump sum.
October has been a lucky month to play the lottery in Florida. We've seen one woman win two $2 million prizes and one of the biggest Powerball Jackpots of the year was claimed earlier this month.