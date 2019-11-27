SARASOTA, Fla — She’s the first woman to hold the position of chief of police in Sarasota and now Chief Bernadette DiPino can say she is in a Stephen King novel!

King’s latest release, “The Institute,” mentions Chief Bernadette DiPino as the chief of police and a fictional ex-cop who was forced to resign. There are also a few mentions of the Tampa Bay region including Ellenton, and the Tampa International Airport.

Chief DiPino said she was told about her small role in the novel by a family friend reading the book.

She said in the city newsletter she is a big fan of Stephen King stories and is honored to be included.

King is no stranger to the Sarasota area and owns a home in Casey Key.

RELATED: Paul Dano to play The Riddler in 'The Batman'

RELATED: Stephen King opening his Maine mansion to writers in residence

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter