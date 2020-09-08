Local non-profit works to help seniors have access to meals and medical equipment during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla — The pandemic has brought change to the lives of many and that includes senior citizens, many of whom have found themselves in dire need of assistance to make it through their day.
"Some of my seniors call me regularly to drop off meals or little things they may need," said Kelli Casto, Founder of Saving Our Seniors.
Casto has a background in occupational therapy and works as an assistant to help seniors in their homes who don't have access to durable medical equipment due to lack of funds.
"Seniors need all the help they can get and if they don't have the finances to get the equipment or items they need I want to help fill the gap," said Casto.
Casto launched Saving Our Seniors to serve the senior community in Tampa Bay and beyond. The non-profit recently partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay to package and deliver frozen meals to seniors in need.
"Since COVID a lot of the seniors have relied on me. Many have resorted to eating off of our meals alone since the pandemic hit and we provide 14 meals every week or two," said Casto.
Saving Our Seniors accepts gently used DME and financial support in the form of donations. To find out more about Saving Our Seniors you can visit their website here or on Facebook here.
