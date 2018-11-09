HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The photo itself is enough to bring a smile and possibly a slight happy tear to the eye.

The school lunch aide at Reddick Elementary School, known as Mrs. Carol saw a little girl was constantly being bullied by classmates for wearing her hair short and decided to show her solidarity with the student.

Mrs. Carol decided to take her support for the little girl to a whole new level -- by having her hair shaved at the school.

After seeing the touching gesture, Deputy Lorrie Brown shared the powerful photos.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wrote:

"Sayeda was being bullied by her classmates for wearing her hair short. The school lunch aide, Mrs. Carol, decided to CUT HER HAIR TOO, in order to teach students that hair doesn't change who you are as a person and to match Sayeda! How cool is that? #ShortHairDontCare #CommunityOfKindness #TeamHCSO"

